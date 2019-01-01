Tempus Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in sale and development of health and wellness products. The company's segment includes Sales of Health and wellness products business and Trading business. The Sales of Health and wellness services segment includes sales and research and development of health and wellness related products. The Trading segment includes Trading and distribution of consumer products. Its product comprises of relaxation, fitness, therapeutic, diagnostic and cookware products. The company operates its business in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and Singapore.