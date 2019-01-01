QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Distributors
Tempus Holdings Ltd is principally engaged in sale and development of health and wellness products. The company's segment includes Sales of Health and wellness products business and Trading business. The Sales of Health and wellness services segment includes sales and research and development of health and wellness related products. The Trading segment includes Trading and distribution of consumer products. Its product comprises of relaxation, fitness, therapeutic, diagnostic and cookware products. The company operates its business in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Tempus Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tempus Holdings (TMPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tempus Holdings (OTCPK: TMPHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tempus Holdings's (TMPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tempus Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Tempus Holdings (TMPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tempus Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Tempus Holdings (TMPHF)?

A

The stock price for Tempus Holdings (OTCPK: TMPHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tempus Holdings (TMPHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is Tempus Holdings (OTCPK:TMPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Tempus Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tempus Holdings (TMPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tempus Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tempus Holdings (TMPHF) operate in?

A

Tempus Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.