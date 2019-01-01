TAYLOR MARITIME INVTS LTD by TAYLOR MARITIME INVTS LTD (OTC:TMILF), Dividends

TAYLOR MARITIME INVTS LTD by TAYLOR MARITIME INVTS LTD issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash TAYLOR MARITIME INVTS LTD by TAYLOR MARITIME INVTS LTD generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.