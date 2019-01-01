ñol

Trend Micro
(OTCPK:TMICY)
56.45
0.178[0.32%]
At close: Jun 3
54.95
-1.50[-2.66%]
After Hours: 9:16AM EDT
Day High/Low56.45 - 57.63
52 Week High/Low49.13 - 62.2
Open / Close57.63 / 56.45
Float / Outstanding- / 139.7M
Vol / Avg.5.1K / 7.9K
Mkt Cap7.9B
P/E26.92
50d Avg. Price56.92
Div / Yield1.59/2.82%
Payout Ratio67.2
EPS61.11
Total Float-

Trend Micro (OTC:TMICY), Dividends

Trend Micro issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Trend Micro generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 30, 2004
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Trend Micro Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Trend Micro (TMICY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trend Micro.

Q
What date did I need to own Trend Micro (TMICY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trend Micro (TMICY). The last dividend payout was on April 9, 2007 and was $0.64

Q
How much per share is the next Trend Micro (TMICY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trend Micro (TMICY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.64 on April 9, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for Trend Micro (OTCPK:TMICY)?
A

The most current yield for Trend Micro (TMICY) is 0.00% and is payable next on April 9, 2007

