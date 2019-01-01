QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tombador Iron Ltd is an iron ore mining company in Brazil. The company owns Tombador iron ore project in Bahia State, Brazil.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tombador Iron Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tombador Iron (TMBIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tombador Iron (OTCPK: TMBIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tombador Iron's (TMBIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tombador Iron.

Q

What is the target price for Tombador Iron (TMBIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tombador Iron

Q

Current Stock Price for Tombador Iron (TMBIF)?

A

The stock price for Tombador Iron (OTCPK: TMBIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tombador Iron (TMBIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tombador Iron.

Q

When is Tombador Iron (OTCPK:TMBIF) reporting earnings?

A

Tombador Iron does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tombador Iron (TMBIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tombador Iron.

Q

What sector and industry does Tombador Iron (TMBIF) operate in?

A

Tombador Iron is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.