TMBThanachart Bank PCL (OTC:TMBBF), Quotes and News Summary

TMBThanachart Bank PCL is a Thailand-based company that is principally engaged in banking. Its core businesses consist of the retail banking business, which provides individual customers with products and services, such as deposits, housing, and personal loans, card services, foreign currency services, and others, and the commercial banking business, which includes wholesale banking and small and midsize enterprise business, with its main products and services including corporate loans, letters of guarantee, deposits, trade finance, supply-chain solutions, financial management, and others. The company's business operations are concentrated in Thailand.