There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Touchmark Bancshares Inc, through its banking subsidiary, Touchmark National Bank provides banking services to small- to mid-sized commercial, professional, and service companies and consumers. The services offered by the company include acceptance of deposits for demand, savings, commercial, and real estate lending, personal loans, and installment loans. It also provides online banking services, Remote Deposit Capture, credit cards, and merchant services.

Touchmark Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Touchmark Bancshares (TMAK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Touchmark Bancshares (OTCPK: TMAK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Touchmark Bancshares's (TMAK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Touchmark Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Touchmark Bancshares (TMAK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Touchmark Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Touchmark Bancshares (TMAK)?

A

The stock price for Touchmark Bancshares (OTCPK: TMAK) is $11.0201 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:23:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Touchmark Bancshares (TMAK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Touchmark Bancshares.

Q

When is Touchmark Bancshares (OTCPK:TMAK) reporting earnings?

A

Touchmark Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Touchmark Bancshares (TMAK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Touchmark Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Touchmark Bancshares (TMAK) operate in?

A

Touchmark Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.