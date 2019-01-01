Minds + Machines Group Ltd operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services generating revenues across multiple business lines. Its portfolio is currently focused on geographic domains, professional occupations, consumer interests, lifestyle, outdoor activities and generic names. The company is organized into two principal operating division: Registry; and Registry Service Provider. Its Registry segment applicant of the top level domain name from ICANN and wholesaler of domain names. The Registry Service Provider segment serves as a backend service provider for a registry. It derives a majority of revenue from the Registry Ownership segment.