Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/36.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
32.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
31.58
EPS
0
Shares
271.3M
Outstanding
Minds + Machines Group Ltd operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services generating revenues across multiple business lines. Its portfolio is currently focused on geographic domains, professional occupations, consumer interests, lifestyle, outdoor activities and generic names. The company is organized into two principal operating division: Registry; and Registry Service Provider. Its Registry segment applicant of the top level domain name from ICANN and wholesaler of domain names. The Registry Service Provider segment serves as a backend service provider for a registry. It derives a majority of revenue from the Registry Ownership segment.

Minds + Machines Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minds + Machines Gr (TLVLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minds + Machines Gr (OTCPK: TLVLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Minds + Machines Gr's (TLVLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Minds + Machines Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Minds + Machines Gr (TLVLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Minds + Machines Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Minds + Machines Gr (TLVLF)?

A

The stock price for Minds + Machines Gr (OTCPK: TLVLF) is $0.12 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 14:45:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Minds + Machines Gr (TLVLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Minds + Machines Gr.

Q

When is Minds + Machines Gr (OTCPK:TLVLF) reporting earnings?

A

Minds + Machines Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Minds + Machines Gr (TLVLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minds + Machines Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Minds + Machines Gr (TLVLF) operate in?

A

Minds + Machines Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.