Tele2
(OTCPK:TLTZY)
6.22
-0.065[-1.03%]
At close: Jun 3
6.11
-0.1100[-1.77%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low6.2 - 6.35
52 Week High/Low5.91 - 7.97
Open / Close6.35 / 6.22
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.1.2K / 12K
Mkt Cap8.6B
P/E15.28
50d Avg. Price7
Div / Yield1.17/18.79%
Payout Ratio110.99
EPS1.8
Total Float-

Tele2 (OTC:TLTZY), Key Statistics

Tele2 (OTC: TLTZY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
10.9B
Trailing P/E
15.28
Forward P/E
21.32
PE Ratio (TTM)
15.32
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.13
Price / Book (mrq)
2.5
Price / EBITDA
13.28
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
16.56
Earnings Yield
6.55%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.61
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
2.48
Tangible Book value per share
-0.83
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
41.1B
Total Assets
74.8B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.86
Gross Margin
40.73%
Net Margin
36.68%
EBIT Margin
41.37%
EBITDA Margin
41.37%
Operating Margin
18.25%