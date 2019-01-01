ñol

Tele2
(OTCPK:TLTZY)
6.22
-0.065[-1.03%]
At close: Jun 3
6.11
-0.1100[-1.77%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low6.2 - 6.35
52 Week High/Low5.91 - 7.97
Open / Close6.35 / 6.22
Float / Outstanding- / 1.4B
Vol / Avg.1.2K / 12K
Mkt Cap8.6B
P/E15.28
50d Avg. Price7
Div / Yield1.17/18.79%
Payout Ratio110.99
EPS1.8
Total Float-

Tele2 (OTC:TLTZY), Dividends

Tele2 issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Tele2 generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 10, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Tele2 Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Tele2 (TLTZY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tele2. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.72 on May 30, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Tele2 (TLTZY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tele2 (TLTZY). The last dividend payout was on May 30, 2012 and was $0.72

Q
How much per share is the next Tele2 (TLTZY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tele2 (TLTZY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.72 on May 30, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZY)?
A

Tele2 has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Tele2 (TLTZY) was $0.72 and was paid out next on May 30, 2012.

