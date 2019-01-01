Tilt Renewables Ltd owns, manages, and develops renewable energy sources in Australia and New Zealand. Its projects include Salt Creek, Tararua, Mahinerangi, Snowtown, Blayney, Crookwell, Dundonnell, Palmer, Kaiwera Downs, Rye Park, Waverley Wind Farm, Waddi Wind & Solar Farm, Western Downs Solar Farm, Snowtown North Solar Farm, Dysart Solar Farm, Liverpool Range Wind Farm, and Illabo Solar Farm. The company's segment is based on geographical locations namely the Australian generation and New Zealand generation. It derives a majority of revenue from the Australian generation segment.