Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
16.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Contakt World Technologies Corp is a technology company developing and delivering SaaS solutions for the public and private sectors. The company integrates data collection and management, communications, advertising, and IoT devices - providing customers with a scalable ecosystem that makes sense of people, place, time, and space for the emerging blending physical and digital world.

Tracker Ventures Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tracker Ventures (TLOOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tracker Ventures (OTCPK: TLOOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tracker Ventures's (TLOOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tracker Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Tracker Ventures (TLOOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tracker Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Tracker Ventures (TLOOF)?

A

The stock price for Tracker Ventures (OTCPK: TLOOF) is $0.0687 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:19:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tracker Ventures (TLOOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tracker Ventures.

Q

When is Tracker Ventures (OTCPK:TLOOF) reporting earnings?

A

Tracker Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tracker Ventures (TLOOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tracker Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Tracker Ventures (TLOOF) operate in?

A

Tracker Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.