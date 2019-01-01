SOC Telemed Inc is a provider of acute care telemedicine services and technology to U.S. hospitals and healthcare systems based on number of clients. It provides technology enabled clinical solutions which include acute teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU, and telePulmonology service. It supports specialty care, providing time-sensitive specialty care when patients are vulnerable and may not otherwise have access. Its solution was developed to support complex workflows in the acute care setting by integrating cloud-based software platform, Telemed IQ, with a panel of patient advocates and a network of clinical specialists to create a seamless, acute telemedicine solution.