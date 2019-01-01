QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
SOC Telemed Inc is a provider of acute care telemedicine services and technology to U.S. hospitals and healthcare systems based on number of clients. It provides technology enabled clinical solutions which include acute teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU, and telePulmonology service. It supports specialty care, providing time-sensitive specialty care when patients are vulnerable and may not otherwise have access. Its solution was developed to support complex workflows in the acute care setting by integrating cloud-based software platform, Telemed IQ, with a panel of patient advocates and a network of clinical specialists to create a seamless, acute telemedicine solution.

SOC Telemed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SOC Telemed (TLMDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMDW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SOC Telemed's (TLMDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SOC Telemed.

Q

What is the target price for SOC Telemed (TLMDW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SOC Telemed

Q

Current Stock Price for SOC Telemed (TLMDW)?

A

The stock price for SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMDW) is $0.7302 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:18:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SOC Telemed (TLMDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SOC Telemed.

Q

When is SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMDW) reporting earnings?

A

SOC Telemed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SOC Telemed (TLMDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SOC Telemed.

Q

What sector and industry does SOC Telemed (TLMDW) operate in?

A

SOC Telemed is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.