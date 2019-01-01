Gold Line Resources (OTC:TLLZD), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Gold Line Resources (OTC:TLLZD)

Gold Line Resources (OTC: TLLZD)

Gold Line Resources Ltd is focused on advancing gold projects with significant exploration potential in prolific gold-producing regions of Sweden and Finland. The company is working in mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to its strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape. It holds a prospective portfolio of five gold exploration projects in Sweden: one project is in the Skelleftea belt of north-central Sweden and four projects, including the Langtjarn property, are located within the Gold Line Mineral Belt of north-central Sweden. The projects are located on a 200-kilometre Proterozoic greenstone sedimentary belt that is host to multiple gold showings and deposits.
Read More

Gold Line Resources Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Gold Line Resources (TLLZD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Gold Line Resources (OTCQB: TLLZD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Gold Line Resources's (TLLZD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Gold Line Resources.

Q
What is the target price for Gold Line Resources (TLLZD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Gold Line Resources

Q
Current Stock Price for Gold Line Resources (TLLZD)?
A

The stock price for Gold Line Resources (OTCQB: TLLZD) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Gold Line Resources (TLLZD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold Line Resources.

Q
When is Gold Line Resources (OTCQB:TLLZD) reporting earnings?
A

Gold Line Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Gold Line Resources (TLLZD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Gold Line Resources.

Q
What sector and industry does Gold Line Resources (TLLZD) operate in?
A

Gold Line Resources is in the Basic Materials sector and Gold industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.