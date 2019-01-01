ñol

Trilogy Intl Partners
(OTCPK:TLLYF)
1.4739
00
At close: May 25
1.5701
0.0962[6.53%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.34 - 2.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 85.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.5K
Mkt Cap126.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.56
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.34
Total Float-

Trilogy Intl Partners (OTC:TLLYF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Trilogy Intl Partners reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$155.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Trilogy Intl Partners using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Trilogy Intl Partners Questions & Answers

Q
When is Trilogy Intl Partners (OTCPK:TLLYF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Trilogy Intl Partners

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Trilogy Intl Partners (OTCPK:TLLYF)?
A

There are no earnings for Trilogy Intl Partners

Q
What were Trilogy Intl Partners’s (OTCPK:TLLYF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Trilogy Intl Partners

