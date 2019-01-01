Trilogy International Partners Inc together with its subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia, is a provider of wireless voice and data communications including local, international long distance and roaming services, for both subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks. The company also provides fixed broadband communications to residential and enterprise customers in New Zealand. It has two reporting segments, New Zealand and Bolivia. Services are provided to subscribers on both a postpaid and prepaid basis. Its networks support several digital technologies: GSM (NuevaTel only), 3G and 4G LTE.