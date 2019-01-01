Talgo SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the design and manufacture of rolling stock. It operates in three business segments: Rolling stock, which accounts for majority revenue; Auxiliary machines & Others; and General. The Rolling stock segment is responsible for train production, as well as for the maintenance of trains that use the company's technology. The Auxiliary machines & Others segment provides the manufacture and technical service of lathes, as well as the sale of related spare parts. The company's product range comprises high-speed rolling stock, intercity trains, and locomotives, among others. Talgo's geographical segments are Spain, the Rest of Europe, America, the Middle East & North Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and APAC.