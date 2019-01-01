QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Talgo SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the design and manufacture of rolling stock. It operates in three business segments: Rolling stock, which accounts for majority revenue; Auxiliary machines & Others; and General. The Rolling stock segment is responsible for train production, as well as for the maintenance of trains that use the company's technology. The Auxiliary machines & Others segment provides the manufacture and technical service of lathes, as well as the sale of related spare parts. The company's product range comprises high-speed rolling stock, intercity trains, and locomotives, among others. Talgo's geographical segments are Spain, the Rest of Europe, America, the Middle East & North Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and APAC.

Talgo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Talgo (TLLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Talgo (OTCGM: TLLGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Talgo's (TLLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Talgo.

Q

What is the target price for Talgo (TLLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Talgo

Q

Current Stock Price for Talgo (TLLGF)?

A

The stock price for Talgo (OTCGM: TLLGF) is $4.95 last updated Mon Apr 12 2021 17:34:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Talgo (TLLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Talgo.

Q

When is Talgo (OTCGM:TLLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Talgo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Talgo (TLLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Talgo.

Q

What sector and industry does Talgo (TLLGF) operate in?

A

Talgo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.