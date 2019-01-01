Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides fixed-line voice and data communications services in South Africa. The fixed-line segment has more than 4.5 million access lines in South Africa, where fixed-line penetration is 9.3%. Telkom offers wireless data services through subsidiary Swiftnet. The firm owns 75% of Multi-Links, a mobile operation in Nigeria with 1.78 million subscribers. The firm also owns Africa Online, which has more than 17,000 Internet customers throughout the continent.