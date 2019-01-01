QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
35.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
59.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tulikivi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tulikivi (TLKAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tulikivi (OTCGM: TLKAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tulikivi's (TLKAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tulikivi.

Q

What is the target price for Tulikivi (TLKAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tulikivi

Q

Current Stock Price for Tulikivi (TLKAF)?

A

The stock price for Tulikivi (OTCGM: TLKAF) is $0.6 last updated Fri Nov 12 2021 16:06:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tulikivi (TLKAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tulikivi.

Q

When is Tulikivi (OTCGM:TLKAF) reporting earnings?

A

Tulikivi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tulikivi (TLKAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tulikivi.

Q

What sector and industry does Tulikivi (TLKAF) operate in?

A

Tulikivi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.