Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/85.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.67 - 10.05
Mkt Cap
284.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
TLGY Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TLGY Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TLGY Acquisition (TLGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TLGY Acquisition (NASDAQ: TLGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TLGY Acquisition's (TLGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TLGY Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for TLGY Acquisition (TLGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TLGY Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for TLGY Acquisition (TLGY)?

A

The stock price for TLGY Acquisition (NASDAQ: TLGY) is $9.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:35:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TLGY Acquisition (TLGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TLGY Acquisition.

Q

When is TLGY Acquisition (NASDAQ:TLGY) reporting earnings?

A

TLGY Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TLGY Acquisition (TLGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TLGY Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does TLGY Acquisition (TLGY) operate in?

A

TLGY Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.