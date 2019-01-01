QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Teligent Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Teligent develops, manufactures, and sells (under its own label) topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic pharmaceutical products in the U.S. and Canada. The product portfolio consists of hospital-based sterile injectable products and topical products (creams like Synalar and Spectazole; lotions like Kenalog; ointments like Topicort and Kenalog; and topical solutions like Pennsaid and Xylocaine). The company also offers services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets.

Teligent Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teligent (TLGTQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teligent (OTCEM: TLGTQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teligent's (TLGTQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Teligent.

Q

What is the target price for Teligent (TLGTQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Teligent

Q

Current Stock Price for Teligent (TLGTQ)?

A

The stock price for Teligent (OTCEM: TLGTQ) is $0.0013 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:47:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teligent (TLGTQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teligent.

Q

When is Teligent (OTCEM:TLGTQ) reporting earnings?

A

Teligent does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Teligent (TLGTQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teligent.

Q

What sector and industry does Teligent (TLGTQ) operate in?

A

Teligent is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.