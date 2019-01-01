QQQ
Telenet Group Holding NV is a Belgian triple-play telecommunications company. Telenet generates revenue from the provision of broadband services, fixed services, mobile services as well as pay-TV services. Of the subscriber base, the majority receive all three solutions from the company. However, from a product revenue perspective, the company derives the majority of overall revenue from video and broadband services. Both video and Internet services are delivered via the company's owned hybrid fiber-coaxial infrastructure. Telenet operates in both Belgium and Luxembourg.

Telenet Group Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telenet Group Holding (TLGHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telenet Group Holding (OTCEM: TLGHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Telenet Group Holding's (TLGHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telenet Group Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Telenet Group Holding (TLGHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Telenet Group Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Telenet Group Holding (TLGHF)?

A

The stock price for Telenet Group Holding (OTCEM: TLGHF) is $34.91 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 19:41:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telenet Group Holding (TLGHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $6.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 4, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 2, 2018.

Q

When is Telenet Group Holding (OTCEM:TLGHF) reporting earnings?

A

Telenet Group Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Telenet Group Holding (TLGHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telenet Group Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Telenet Group Holding (TLGHF) operate in?

A

Telenet Group Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.