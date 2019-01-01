QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Telefix Communications Holdings Inc is a telecommunication services company, developing 4G converged networks. The company serves the wireless infrastructure development, upgrade, and repair market. Its customers are private mobile carriers.

Analyst Ratings

Telefix Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telefix Communications (TLFX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telefix Communications (OTCEM: TLFX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telefix Communications's (TLFX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telefix Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Telefix Communications (TLFX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Telefix Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for Telefix Communications (TLFX)?

A

The stock price for Telefix Communications (OTCEM: TLFX) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:13:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telefix Communications (TLFX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Telefix Communications.

Q

When is Telefix Communications (OTCEM:TLFX) reporting earnings?

A

Telefix Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Telefix Communications (TLFX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telefix Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Telefix Communications (TLFX) operate in?

A

Telefix Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.