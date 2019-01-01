Tandy Leather Factory Inc is a specialty leathercraft retailer. Its primary line of business is the sale of leather, leather crafts, and related supplies. Its broad line of leather and related products includes leather, leatherworking tools, leather dyes and finishes, and do-it-yourself kits. Its products include Leather, tools, Hardware, Supplies, Kits, Books and Patterns, and Gift cards. Geographically the company operates within United States, Canada and others and generates the highest revenue from the United States.