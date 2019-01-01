QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.7 - 5.3
Mkt Cap
39.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
42.27
EPS
0
Shares
8.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Tandy Leather Factory Inc is a specialty leathercraft retailer. Its primary line of business is the sale of leather, leather crafts, and related supplies. Its broad line of leather and related products includes leather, leatherworking tools, leather dyes and finishes, and do-it-yourself kits. Its products include Leather, tools, Hardware, Supplies, Kits, Books and Patterns, and Gift cards. Geographically the company operates within United States, Canada and others and generates the highest revenue from the United States.

Tandy Leather Factory Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tandy Leather Factory (TLFA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tandy Leather Factory (OTCPK: TLFA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tandy Leather Factory's (TLFA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tandy Leather Factory.

Q

What is the target price for Tandy Leather Factory (TLFA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tandy Leather Factory

Q

Current Stock Price for Tandy Leather Factory (TLFA)?

A

The stock price for Tandy Leather Factory (OTCPK: TLFA) is $4.65 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:32:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tandy Leather Factory (TLFA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tandy Leather Factory.

Q

When is Tandy Leather Factory (OTCPK:TLFA) reporting earnings?

A

Tandy Leather Factory does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tandy Leather Factory (TLFA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tandy Leather Factory.

Q

What sector and industry does Tandy Leather Factory (TLFA) operate in?

A

Tandy Leather Factory is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.