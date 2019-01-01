Teleconnect Inc is a provider of age validation of consumers when purchasing age restricted products, such as alcohol or tobacco. The company manufactures, sells and leases age validation equipment and the performance of age validation checks. It sells and maintains vending solutions (through Mediawizz). The company is involved in the broadcasting of in-store commercial messages using the age validation equipment between age checks (through HEM) and develops market survey activities in the future (Giga Matrix).