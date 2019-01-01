Takuma Co Ltd develops a variety of technologies for waste and water treatment. It designs and constructs boilers, plant machinery, pollution-prevention plans, heating and cooling equipment, and sanitation equipment and facilities. Incinerators and recycling centers help sort, treat, and disperse resources in an efficient manner. The majority of customers are in Japan. The company works to provide solid waste treatment plants partnered with a selection of after-sales services and products. Takuma has four operating segments: domestic environment and energy, overseas environment and energy, package boiler, and equipment and system business. Cleaning systems, filters, and other equipment produce comfortable working conditions for customers.