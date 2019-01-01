|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Takuma (OTCPK: TKUMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Takuma.
There is no analysis for Takuma
The stock price for Takuma (OTCPK: TKUMF) is $12.638628 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 16:38:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Takuma.
Takuma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Takuma.
Takuma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.