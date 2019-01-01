QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2K
Div / Yield
0.33/2.60%
52 Wk
12.11 - 21.29
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
29.4
Open
-
P/E
23.76
EPS
22.44
Shares
81.2M
Outstanding
Takuma Co Ltd develops a variety of technologies for waste and water treatment. It designs and constructs boilers, plant machinery, pollution-prevention plans, heating and cooling equipment, and sanitation equipment and facilities. Incinerators and recycling centers help sort, treat, and disperse resources in an efficient manner. The majority of customers are in Japan. The company works to provide solid waste treatment plants partnered with a selection of after-sales services and products. Takuma has four operating segments: domestic environment and energy, overseas environment and energy, package boiler, and equipment and system business. Cleaning systems, filters, and other equipment produce comfortable working conditions for customers.

Takuma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Takuma (TKUMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Takuma (OTCPK: TKUMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Takuma's (TKUMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Takuma.

Q

What is the target price for Takuma (TKUMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Takuma

Q

Current Stock Price for Takuma (TKUMF)?

A

The stock price for Takuma (OTCPK: TKUMF) is $12.638628 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 16:38:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Takuma (TKUMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Takuma.

Q

When is Takuma (OTCPK:TKUMF) reporting earnings?

A

Takuma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Takuma (TKUMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Takuma.

Q

What sector and industry does Takuma (TKUMF) operate in?

A

Takuma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.