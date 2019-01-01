QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
49.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tinkerine Studios Ltd is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and distributing 3D printers, software, and related online educational content. Some of its products include DittoPro 3D Printer, Premium PLA Filament, Tinkerine Suite, and 3D Printing Accessories. Its geographical segments are Canada, United States, and Others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tinkerine Studios Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tinkerine Studios (TKSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tinkerine Studios (OTCPK: TKSTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tinkerine Studios's (TKSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tinkerine Studios.

Q

What is the target price for Tinkerine Studios (TKSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tinkerine Studios

Q

Current Stock Price for Tinkerine Studios (TKSTF)?

A

The stock price for Tinkerine Studios (OTCPK: TKSTF) is $0.0404 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:32:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tinkerine Studios (TKSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tinkerine Studios.

Q

When is Tinkerine Studios (OTCPK:TKSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Tinkerine Studios does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tinkerine Studios (TKSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tinkerine Studios.

Q

What sector and industry does Tinkerine Studios (TKSTF) operate in?

A

Tinkerine Studios is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.