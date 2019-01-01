QQQ
Tokai Rika Co Ltd is a Japan-based company manufactures automobile control systems and components that accurately relay human commands, as well as security devices that prevent unauthorized entry and safety systems that protect human lives. The company's major products include automotive switches, locks, and keys, seatbelts, shift levers, electronic parts, steering wheels, connectors, mirrors, plastic wheel covers, ornaments, amongst others.

Tokai Rika Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tokai Rika (TKRKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tokai Rika (OTCPK: TKRKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tokai Rika's (TKRKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tokai Rika.

Q

What is the target price for Tokai Rika (TKRKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tokai Rika

Q

Current Stock Price for Tokai Rika (TKRKF)?

A

The stock price for Tokai Rika (OTCPK: TKRKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tokai Rika (TKRKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokai Rika.

Q

When is Tokai Rika (OTCPK:TKRKF) reporting earnings?

A

Tokai Rika does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tokai Rika (TKRKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tokai Rika.

Q

What sector and industry does Tokai Rika (TKRKF) operate in?

A

Tokai Rika is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.