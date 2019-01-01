QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.09 - 11.6
Mkt Cap
229.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
24.53
Shares
19.1M
Outstanding
TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG Co Ltd manufactures canned motor pump. The company provides automotive electrical components like control units as well as substrates for industrial equipment like sequencer substrates. In addition to its pump and electronic component businesses, the company continues to develop other businesses, such as the elevators used in ceiling cranes in factories and warehouses, special equipment like the electromagnets used in accelerator facilities.

TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG (TKOLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG (OTCPK: TKOLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG's (TKOLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG.

Q

What is the target price for TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG (TKOLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG

Q

Current Stock Price for TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG (TKOLF)?

A

The stock price for TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG (OTCPK: TKOLF) is $12.03 last updated Thu Feb 11 2021 18:56:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG (TKOLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG.

Q

When is TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG (OTCPK:TKOLF) reporting earnings?

A

TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG (TKOLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG.

Q

What sector and industry does TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG (TKOLF) operate in?

A

TEIKOKU ELECTRIC MFG is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.