Telkonet (OTC:TKOI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$0.000
Quarterly Revenue
$2.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Telkonet using advanced sorting and filters.
Telkonet Questions & Answers
When is Telkonet (OTCQB:TKOI) reporting earnings?
Telkonet (TKOI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Telkonet (OTCQB:TKOI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Telkonet’s (OTCQB:TKOI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
