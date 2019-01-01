QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.33/2.07%
52 Wk
16.09 - 16.45
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
30.2
Open
-
P/E
18.64
EPS
54.85
Shares
170.8M
Outstanding
TBS Holdings is a Japanese media and broadcasting holding company that operates television businesses through its subsidiaries. The company has three segments: media and content, lifestyle, and real estate and others.

TBS Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TBS Holdings (TKOBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TBS Holdings (OTCPK: TKOBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TBS Holdings's (TKOBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TBS Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for TBS Holdings (TKOBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TBS Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for TBS Holdings (TKOBF)?

A

The stock price for TBS Holdings (OTCPK: TKOBF) is $16.09 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:24:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TBS Holdings (TKOBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TBS Holdings.

Q

When is TBS Holdings (OTCPK:TKOBF) reporting earnings?

A

TBS Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TBS Holdings (TKOBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TBS Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does TBS Holdings (TKOBF) operate in?

A

TBS Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.