Taikisha Ltd is a Japan-based company that primarily operates through two segments. The green technology system division primarily designs, manages, and constructs heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems for office buildings, and also industrial HVAC systems for manufacturing facilities and laboratories. Besides HVAC systems, this segment manufactures and distributes related equipment. The paint finishing system segment primarily designs, manages and constructs automobile painting plants and distributes related equipment. The company has a global presence, with Japan, North America, and Southeast Asia being its top three markets.