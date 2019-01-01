QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Turk Hava Yollari AO is a Turkish airline operator. It has one of the largest flight networks in the world, and transports passengers to many different regions. Additionally, it can provide long-haul direct cargo flights, and other logistics to serve a diverse range of customers. It has two operating segments: air transportation and aircraft technical maintenance operations. The majority of revenue is generated from transferring passengers and cargo (air transportation segment). The company owns several hangars to perform maintenance on different types of aircraft. Europe, the Middle East, and the rest of the world each account for approximately one third of total revenue.

Turk Hava Yollari Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Turk Hava Yollari (TKHVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Turk Hava Yollari (OTCPK: TKHVY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Turk Hava Yollari's (TKHVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Turk Hava Yollari.

Q

What is the target price for Turk Hava Yollari (TKHVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Turk Hava Yollari

Q

Current Stock Price for Turk Hava Yollari (TKHVY)?

A

The stock price for Turk Hava Yollari (OTCPK: TKHVY) is $20.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:30:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Turk Hava Yollari (TKHVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 20, 2009.

Q

When is Turk Hava Yollari (OTCPK:TKHVY) reporting earnings?

A

Turk Hava Yollari does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Turk Hava Yollari (TKHVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Turk Hava Yollari.

Q

What sector and industry does Turk Hava Yollari (TKHVY) operate in?

A

Turk Hava Yollari is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.