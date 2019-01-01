Turk Hava Yollari AO is a Turkish airline operator. It has one of the largest flight networks in the world, and transports passengers to many different regions. Additionally, it can provide long-haul direct cargo flights, and other logistics to serve a diverse range of customers. It has two operating segments: air transportation and aircraft technical maintenance operations. The majority of revenue is generated from transferring passengers and cargo (air transportation segment). The company owns several hangars to perform maintenance on different types of aircraft. Europe, the Middle East, and the rest of the world each account for approximately one third of total revenue.