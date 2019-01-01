TekeGldMpire Inc is a United-States based technology and technology services company. It provides technology solutions in the areas of network and system integration, banking and capital markets, data warehousing, business process automation, quality assurance solutions, and strategic business consulting. The company delivers business solutions in the wired, wireless, and cable and broadband segments to telecommunication players. It provides technology solutions and services to businesses around the globe. The organization also offers enterprise application integration solutions, as well as new prototypes for original equipment manufacturers to architect value-added solutions, and prototype and strategic business consulting solutions in the area of data warehousing.