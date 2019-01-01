QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
TekeGldMpire Inc is a United-States based technology and technology services company. It provides technology solutions in the areas of network and system integration, banking and capital markets, data warehousing, business process automation, quality assurance solutions, and strategic business consulting. The company delivers business solutions in the wired, wireless, and cable and broadband segments to telecommunication players. It provides technology solutions and services to businesses around the globe. The organization also offers enterprise application integration solutions, as well as new prototypes for original equipment manufacturers to architect value-added solutions, and prototype and strategic business consulting solutions in the area of data warehousing.

TekeGldMpire Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TekeGldMpire (TKGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TekeGldMpire (OTCEM: TKGL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TekeGldMpire's (TKGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TekeGldMpire.

Q

What is the target price for TekeGldMpire (TKGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TekeGldMpire

Q

Current Stock Price for TekeGldMpire (TKGL)?

A

The stock price for TekeGldMpire (OTCEM: TKGL) is $0.4 last updated Wed May 26 2021 13:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TekeGldMpire (TKGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TekeGldMpire.

Q

When is TekeGldMpire (OTCEM:TKGL) reporting earnings?

A

TekeGldMpire does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TekeGldMpire (TKGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TekeGldMpire.

Q

What sector and industry does TekeGldMpire (TKGL) operate in?

A

TekeGldMpire is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.