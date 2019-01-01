ñol

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi
(OTCQX:TKGBF)
0.89
00
At close: May 7
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4.2B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap3.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.96
Total Float-

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (OTC:TKGBF), Dividends

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Turkiye Garanti Bankasi generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (TKGBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi.

Q
What date did I need to own Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (TKGBF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi.

Q
How much per share is the next Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (TKGBF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (OTCQX:TKGBF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi.

