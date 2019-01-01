Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS is an integrated financial services group operating primarily in Turkey, but with subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Russia, and Romania. It is a full-service bank offering corporate, commercial, retail, private, small to midsize enterprise, and investment banking services. Other financial services include insurance, leasing, brokerage, and asset management services. The bank's strategy emphasizes customer service. Its vast majority of its earning assets consist of loans, with strong positioning in consumer loans, mortgages, and auto loans. The company loan portfolio is diversified across various industries, notably real estate and rental services, wholesale and retail trade, and the production industries.