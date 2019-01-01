QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tarkett SA manufactures and sells flooring and sports surface products to the residential, commercial, and institutional construction and remodeling industries. Customer market segments for its flooring products include housing, education, healthcare, office, retail and hospitality, and sports complexes. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on geography and product type. The flooring segments include EMEA, North America, and CIS APAC, and Latin America. The fourth segment is Sports Surfaces, with a product portfolio including turf football fields, basketball courts, and Benyon tracks.

Tarkett Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tarkett (TKFTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tarkett (OTCGM: TKFTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tarkett's (TKFTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tarkett.

Q

What is the target price for Tarkett (TKFTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tarkett

Q

Current Stock Price for Tarkett (TKFTF)?

A

The stock price for Tarkett (OTCGM: TKFTF) is $23.6 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 14:05:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tarkett (TKFTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tarkett.

Q

When is Tarkett (OTCGM:TKFTF) reporting earnings?

A

Tarkett does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tarkett (TKFTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tarkett.

Q

What sector and industry does Tarkett (TKFTF) operate in?

A

Tarkett is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.