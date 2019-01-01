QQQ
Tekfen Holding AS is a conglomerate that operates in below business lines: Engineering and Contracting; Chemical Industry; Agricultural Production; Service and Investment. It generates maximum revenue from the Chemical Industry segment. The Chemical Industry segment is mainly focused on fertilizer production, continues its activities in the fields of mineral fertilizers as well as special water soluble fertilizers and organic/organomineral fertilizers. It also manufactures bags used in fertilizer packaging in its own facility. Additionally, it generates biogas through the fermentation of organic wastes and electricity from biogas and also produces solid and liquid organic fertilizers from wastes that have completed the gasification process.

Tekfen Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tekfen Holding (TKFNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tekfen Holding (OTCPK: TKFNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tekfen Holding's (TKFNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tekfen Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Tekfen Holding (TKFNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tekfen Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Tekfen Holding (TKFNF)?

A

The stock price for Tekfen Holding (OTCPK: TKFNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tekfen Holding (TKFNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tekfen Holding.

Q

When is Tekfen Holding (OTCPK:TKFNF) reporting earnings?

A

Tekfen Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tekfen Holding (TKFNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tekfen Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Tekfen Holding (TKFNF) operate in?

A

Tekfen Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.