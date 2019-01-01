|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tekfen Holding (OTCPK: TKFNF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tekfen Holding.
There is no analysis for Tekfen Holding
The stock price for Tekfen Holding (OTCPK: TKFNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tekfen Holding.
Tekfen Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Tekfen Holding.
Tekfen Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.