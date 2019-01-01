Tekfen Holding AS is a conglomerate that operates in below business lines: Engineering and Contracting; Chemical Industry; Agricultural Production; Service and Investment. It generates maximum revenue from the Chemical Industry segment. The Chemical Industry segment is mainly focused on fertilizer production, continues its activities in the fields of mineral fertilizers as well as special water soluble fertilizers and organic/organomineral fertilizers. It also manufactures bags used in fertilizer packaging in its own facility. Additionally, it generates biogas through the fermentation of organic wastes and electricity from biogas and also produces solid and liquid organic fertilizers from wastes that have completed the gasification process.