Takara Bio Inc is a biotechnology company that develops gene therapy procedures. The company reports in three business segments: Bioindustry, Gene therapy, and AgriBio. Takara's bioindustry business provides research reagents, scientific instruments, and various contracted services to universities and companies around the world. The company's gene therapy business is focused on treating cancer and HIV. Its AgriBio business aims to leverage biotechnologies in the food ingredient field, including large-scale mushroom production. The vast majority of Takara's revenue is derived from its bioindustry segment.