Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
400M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Takbo Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Design, development, manufacture and sale of beauty products and Design, development and sale of beauty bags. It generates maximum revenue from Design, development, manufacture and sale of beauty products segment. Its beauty products comprise Colour cosmetics, Toiletries such as Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Mist Spray, and Fragrances which are sold to retailers and brand owners overseas. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America.

Takbo Group Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Takbo Group Hldgs (TKBGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Takbo Group Hldgs (OTCPK: TKBGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Takbo Group Hldgs's (TKBGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Takbo Group Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Takbo Group Hldgs (TKBGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Takbo Group Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Takbo Group Hldgs (TKBGF)?

A

The stock price for Takbo Group Hldgs (OTCPK: TKBGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Takbo Group Hldgs (TKBGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Takbo Group Hldgs.

Q

When is Takbo Group Hldgs (OTCPK:TKBGF) reporting earnings?

A

Takbo Group Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Takbo Group Hldgs (TKBGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Takbo Group Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Takbo Group Hldgs (TKBGF) operate in?

A

Takbo Group Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.