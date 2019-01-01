Takbo Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's operating segment includes Design, development, manufacture and sale of beauty products and Design, development and sale of beauty bags. It generates maximum revenue from Design, development, manufacture and sale of beauty products segment. Its beauty products comprise Colour cosmetics, Toiletries such as Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Mist Spray, and Fragrances which are sold to retailers and brand owners overseas. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America.