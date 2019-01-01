Telekom Austria AG is a telecommunications provider. It generates revenue from four primary business units: fixed-line services, the sale of fixed-line equipment, mobile services, and the sale of mobile equipment. It operates across Austria, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Belarus. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from the fixed-line and mobile services across these regions. Austria generates the most revenue across all four business units among all services regions. The company is the owner of a telecommunications infrastructure.