Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Telekom Austria AG is a telecommunications provider. It generates revenue from four primary business units: fixed-line services, the sale of fixed-line equipment, mobile services, and the sale of mobile equipment. It operates across Austria, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, and Belarus. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from the fixed-line and mobile services across these regions. Austria generates the most revenue across all four business units among all services regions. The company is the owner of a telecommunications infrastructure.

Telekom Austria Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Telekom Austria (TKAGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telekom Austria (OTCPK: TKAGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Telekom Austria's (TKAGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Telekom Austria.

Q

What is the target price for Telekom Austria (TKAGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Telekom Austria (OTCPK: TKAGY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on September 24, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting TKAGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -61.33% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Telekom Austria (TKAGY)?

A

The stock price for Telekom Austria (OTCPK: TKAGY) is $18.1 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:51:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Telekom Austria (TKAGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 22, 2012.

Q

When is Telekom Austria (OTCPK:TKAGY) reporting earnings?

A

Telekom Austria does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Telekom Austria (TKAGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telekom Austria.

Q

What sector and industry does Telekom Austria (TKAGY) operate in?

A

Telekom Austria is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.