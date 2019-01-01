|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Telekom Austria (OTCPK: TKAGY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Telekom Austria.
The latest price target for Telekom Austria (OTCPK: TKAGY) was reported by Deutsche Bank on September 24, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting TKAGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -61.33% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Telekom Austria (OTCPK: TKAGY) is $18.1 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:51:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 22, 2012.
Telekom Austria does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Telekom Austria.
Telekom Austria is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.