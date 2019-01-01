Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL specializes in the production of seaweed snacks in Thailand. The company is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fried, grilled, and baked seaweed and seaweed snacks. The company's operations are divided into three segments: Snack, Retailer, and Others. Snacks segment represents the manufacture and distribution of fried, grilled, and baked seaweed and seaweed snacks in both domestic and overseas markets. The retailer segment represents a retailer of snacks, food and beverage and franchises. Geographically, the business activities are carried out across Thailand.