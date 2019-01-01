QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL specializes in the production of seaweed snacks in Thailand. The company is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fried, grilled, and baked seaweed and seaweed snacks. The company's operations are divided into three segments: Snack, Retailer, and Others. Snacks segment represents the manufacture and distribution of fried, grilled, and baked seaweed and seaweed snacks in both domestic and overseas markets. The retailer segment represents a retailer of snacks, food and beverage and franchises. Geographically, the business activities are carried out across Thailand.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Taokaenoi Food Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taokaenoi Food (TKAEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taokaenoi Food (OTCPK: TKAEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Taokaenoi Food's (TKAEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taokaenoi Food.

Q

What is the target price for Taokaenoi Food (TKAEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taokaenoi Food

Q

Current Stock Price for Taokaenoi Food (TKAEF)?

A

The stock price for Taokaenoi Food (OTCPK: TKAEF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taokaenoi Food (TKAEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Taokaenoi Food.

Q

When is Taokaenoi Food (OTCPK:TKAEF) reporting earnings?

A

Taokaenoi Food does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Taokaenoi Food (TKAEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taokaenoi Food.

Q

What sector and industry does Taokaenoi Food (TKAEF) operate in?

A

Taokaenoi Food is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.