Tengjun Biotechnology (OTC:TJBH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.3M
Earnings History
No Data
Tengjun Biotechnology Questions & Answers
When is Tengjun Biotechnology (OTCQB:TJBH) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Tengjun Biotechnology
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Tengjun Biotechnology (OTCQB:TJBH)?
There are no earnings for Tengjun Biotechnology
What were Tengjun Biotechnology’s (OTCQB:TJBH) revenues?
There are no earnings for Tengjun Biotechnology
