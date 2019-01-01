QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Tengjun Biotechnology Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Tengjun Biotechnology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tengjun Biotechnology (TJBH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tengjun Biotechnology (OTCQB: TJBH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tengjun Biotechnology's (TJBH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tengjun Biotechnology.

Q

What is the target price for Tengjun Biotechnology (TJBH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tengjun Biotechnology

Q

Current Stock Price for Tengjun Biotechnology (TJBH)?

A

The stock price for Tengjun Biotechnology (OTCQB: TJBH) is $3 last updated Mon Apr 19 2021 15:32:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tengjun Biotechnology (TJBH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tengjun Biotechnology.

Q

When is Tengjun Biotechnology (OTCQB:TJBH) reporting earnings?

A

Tengjun Biotechnology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tengjun Biotechnology (TJBH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tengjun Biotechnology.

Q

What sector and industry does Tengjun Biotechnology (TJBH) operate in?

A

Tengjun Biotechnology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.