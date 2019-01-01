QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
41.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
201M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Titomic Ltd is specialised in leveraging advanced materials and a new additive manufacturing technology. The company operates in one segment, being the development of 3D printing technology. The company holds the rights to commercialize a patented additive manufacturing technology process developed by the commonwealth scientific and industrial research organization. Titomic offers a range of metal/ alloy powders for additive manufacturing, including proprietary titanium alloy powders for use in Titomic machines. The firm caters to marine, automotive, defence, building and construction, consumer goods, and other industry sectors.

Analyst Ratings

Titomic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Titomic (TITMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Titomic (OTCPK: TITMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Titomic's (TITMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Titomic.

Q

What is the target price for Titomic (TITMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Titomic

Q

Current Stock Price for Titomic (TITMF)?

A

The stock price for Titomic (OTCPK: TITMF) is $0.2048 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:48:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Titomic (TITMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Titomic.

Q

When is Titomic (OTCPK:TITMF) reporting earnings?

A

Titomic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Titomic (TITMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Titomic.

Q

What sector and industry does Titomic (TITMF) operate in?

A

Titomic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.