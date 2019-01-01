Titomic Ltd is specialised in leveraging advanced materials and a new additive manufacturing technology. The company operates in one segment, being the development of 3D printing technology. The company holds the rights to commercialize a patented additive manufacturing technology process developed by the commonwealth scientific and industrial research organization. Titomic offers a range of metal/ alloy powders for additive manufacturing, including proprietary titanium alloy powders for use in Titomic machines. The firm caters to marine, automotive, defence, building and construction, consumer goods, and other industry sectors.