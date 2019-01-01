QQQ
TIS Inc is a Japan-based company engaged in providing information technology (IT) related services including outsourcing services, software development, and solution services regarding investments in information technology. The company's segments include IT Infrastructure Services, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services. The IT Infrastructure Services segment provides computer utility, that is, operation services, under in-house control through the use of large IT facilities such as data centers. The Financial IT Services segment applies finance-specific business knowhow and IT to support the shift toward greater use of IT in business operations and the execution of business activities drawing on the power of IT.

TIS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TIS (TISNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TIS (OTCPK: TISNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TIS's (TISNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TIS.

Q

What is the target price for TIS (TISNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TIS

Q

Current Stock Price for TIS (TISNF)?

A

The stock price for TIS (OTCPK: TISNF) is $21.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:44:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TIS (TISNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TIS.

Q

When is TIS (OTCPK:TISNF) reporting earnings?

A

TIS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TIS (TISNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TIS.

Q

What sector and industry does TIS (TISNF) operate in?

A

TIS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.