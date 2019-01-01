TIS Inc is a Japan-based company engaged in providing information technology (IT) related services including outsourcing services, software development, and solution services regarding investments in information technology. The company's segments include IT Infrastructure Services, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services. The IT Infrastructure Services segment provides computer utility, that is, operation services, under in-house control through the use of large IT facilities such as data centers. The Financial IT Services segment applies finance-specific business knowhow and IT to support the shift toward greater use of IT in business operations and the execution of business activities drawing on the power of IT.