There is no Press for this Ticker
Tidelands Royalty Trust B is a U.S based royalty trust. It is not permitted to engage in any business activity because it was organized for the sole purpose of providing means for the administration and liquidation of rights to interests in oil, natural gas or other mineral leases obtained by Gulf Oil Corporation in a designated area of the Gulf of Mexico. The Trust through its subsidiary holds title to interests in properties that are situated offshore of Louisiana.

Tidelands Royalty Trust B Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tidelands Royalty Trust B (TIRTZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tidelands Royalty Trust B (OTC: TIRTZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tidelands Royalty Trust B's (TIRTZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tidelands Royalty Trust B.

Q

What is the target price for Tidelands Royalty Trust B (TIRTZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tidelands Royalty Trust B

Q

Current Stock Price for Tidelands Royalty Trust B (TIRTZ)?

A

The stock price for Tidelands Royalty Trust B (OTC: TIRTZ) is $0.195 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 17:39:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tidelands Royalty Trust B (TIRTZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2018.

Q

When is Tidelands Royalty Trust B (OTC:TIRTZ) reporting earnings?

A

Tidelands Royalty Trust B does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tidelands Royalty Trust B (TIRTZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tidelands Royalty Trust B.

Q

What sector and industry does Tidelands Royalty Trust B (TIRTZ) operate in?

A

Tidelands Royalty Trust B is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.