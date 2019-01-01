ñol

Teijin
(OTCPK:TINLY)
10.2564
-0.1236[-1.19%]
At close: Jun 3
16.4748
6.2184[60.63%]
After Hours: 9:11AM EDT
Day High/Low10.26 - 10.26
52 Week High/Low10.05 - 16.35
Open / Close10.26 / 10.26
Float / Outstanding- / 192M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.56
Div / Yield0.47/4.58%
Payout Ratio-
EPS22.21
Total Float-

Teijin (OTC:TINLY), Dividends

Teijin issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Teijin generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 29, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Teijin Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Teijin (TINLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teijin.

Q
What date did I need to own Teijin (TINLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teijin (TINLY). The last dividend payout was on June 18, 2009 and was $0.17

Q
How much per share is the next Teijin (TINLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teijin (TINLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.17 on June 18, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Teijin (OTCPK:TINLY)?
A

The most current yield for Teijin (TINLY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 18, 2009

