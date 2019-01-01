QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
9.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tikcro Technologies Ltd closed laboratory facilities and ceased pre-clinical development efforts. The firm continue to explore strategic opportunities for this antibody program and to explore the business course of action for Tikcro.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tikcro Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tikcro Technologies (TIKRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tikcro Technologies (OTCEM: TIKRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tikcro Technologies's (TIKRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tikcro Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Tikcro Technologies (TIKRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tikcro Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Tikcro Technologies (TIKRF)?

A

The stock price for Tikcro Technologies (OTCEM: TIKRF) is $0.3 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 19:39:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tikcro Technologies (TIKRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tikcro Technologies.

Q

When is Tikcro Technologies (OTCEM:TIKRF) reporting earnings?

A

Tikcro Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tikcro Technologies (TIKRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tikcro Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Tikcro Technologies (TIKRF) operate in?

A

Tikcro Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.