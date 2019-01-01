Tiidal Gaming Group Corp is an esports and gaming platform company focused on owning and operating synergistic businesses in the gaming ecosystem, including its wholly-owned subsidiaries Sportsflare and Lazarus Esports. Sportsflare provides robust odds feed and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) driven technology solutions which include a predictive engine, data platform, and trading services for sportsbooks, online betting, media, and video gaming companies. Lazarus is Canada's first established esports team and is ranked as the top Canadian esports team based on historical winnings.