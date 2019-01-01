ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Taihe Group
(OTCPK:TIHE)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.6K / 3.3K
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-3.77
Total Float-

Taihe Group (OTC:TIHE), Quotes and News Summary

Taihe Group (OTC: TIHE)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding1.6K / 3.3K
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-3.77
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Taihe Group Inc formerly, NuOncology Labs Inc is a United States based company and provides predictive chemosensitivity and immunotherapy predictive tests on biopsy tissues and other oncological laboratory testing services and products. NLAB's operations include development, identification, testing and licensing of cancer treatment compounds.
Read More

Taihe Group Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Taihe Group (TIHE) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Taihe Group (OTCPK: TIHE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Taihe Group's (TIHE) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Taihe Group.

Q
What is the target price for Taihe Group (TIHE) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Taihe Group

Q
Current Stock Price for Taihe Group (TIHE)?
A

The stock price for Taihe Group (OTCPK: TIHE) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Taihe Group (TIHE) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Taihe Group.

Q
When is Taihe Group (OTCPK:TIHE) reporting earnings?
A

Taihe Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Taihe Group (TIHE) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Taihe Group.

Q
What sector and industry does Taihe Group (TIHE) operate in?
A

Taihe Group is in the Healthcare sector and Diagnostics & Research industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.